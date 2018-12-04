Pregnant unmarried teacher fired from Lourdes Catholic school

SHAMOKIN – One of the teachers in the Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School has been fired because she is single and pregnant. The News-Item reports, 31-year-old Naiad Reich of Coal Township, who lives with her significant other, Matt Graboski, was let go because she is unmarried and expecting a baby next summer.

The high school English and writing teacher told the paper, that having the baby takes precedence over getting married at this time and it is a planned pregnancy.

The Diocese of Harrisburg released a statement, “The Diocese of Harrisburg is unable to comment on personnel matters. However, as outlined in our policies, every professional employee agrees to follow the teachings, doctrine, and laws of the Catholic Church as part of the hiring process.”

We have reached out to Ms. Reich and she has not immediately returned our request for comment.