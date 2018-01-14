No major damage expected after sharp rise in river level

SUNBURY — The Susquehanna River rose sharply Saturday, but no major flooding is expected. Saturday morning, the river started at about 9 feet, but by the end of the day, the river was at 14.5 feet. The National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center says the river is expected to crest at about 16.6 feet Sunday night. The flood stage is 24 feet.

No major flooding problems are expected along the main stem of the river or on the West Branch. Valley creeks are also over their banks, but again, no major damage is anticipated. The river rose this weekend after 1 to 3 inches of rain fell Friday.