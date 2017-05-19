State police say stolen car, driven by fugitive, in Valley crash

LEWISBURG — Police say a teen who was an escapee in Tennessee, crashed a stolen car, is in jail today and left a passenger in the hospital. This incident ended with an accident around 3:00 p.m. in Kelly Township, Union County. Troopers say 18-year-old Jacob Linder of Smithville, Tennessee, didn’t stop at a stop sign on Colonel John Kelly Road and was hit by a pickup truck driven by Thomas Ransdorf of Milton.

The truck rolled onto its side. Ransdorf was treated and released at Geisinger Medical Center. A passenger in Linder’s truck, 18-year-old Alma Sweeney of Tennessee, was seriously hurt, according to police. The nursing supervisor at Geisinger says Sweeney’s condition cannot be released.

Police say Linder’s vehicle was reported stolen in the Nashville area and that he was considered an escapee by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. Troopers charged him with escape, theft, and a traffic violation. Linder is in the Union County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges on June 8. (Chad Hershberger)