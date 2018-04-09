UNION COUNTY – No one was hurt after a stolen car crashed after a high speed chase Sunday afternoon. State police say the incident started Sunday about 1:30p.m.

Troopers say they first responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a home in Kelly Township, Union County. About an hour later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by a Buffalo Valley Regional Police officer in Lewisburg. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled south on Route 15.

The pursuit continued into Snyder County, where the vehicle was eventually stopped by a state police using a ‘PIT maneuver’ to crash the car near the Routes 11 & 15 intersection. No one was injured and the suspect, Yvette Vega of Harrisburg, was taken into custody without further incident.

Trooper say Vega was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, and other charges.