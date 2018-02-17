A spill cleanup will delay traffic near Watsontown

WATSONTOWN – PennDOT says the cleanup of a spill in the Watsontown area will lead to some delays Tuesday. The department spokesman Dave Thompson says a contractor will be working at the intersection of Susqupehanna Trail and Eighth Street in Delaware Township, Northumberland County Tuesday morning.

The work will take place from 8am to 4pm and there will be lane restrictions and some slight delays while flaggers control traffic. The work is to cleanup an area of roadway after a recent mishap. PennDOT says current traffic information is available at www.511PA.com.