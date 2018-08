LIMESTONVILLE – In Northumberland County, PennDOT says they’ll be a slowdown on I-80 eastbound today (8/9) near the Limestonville exit 215. The work is part of a hazardous materials clean-up. The right lane, the driving lane, will be closed during the work.

The work is at the scene of a previous accident at milemarker 215, at the start of the I-80 eastbound Limestoneville exit ramp. Motorists should expect delays in that part of Northumberland County.