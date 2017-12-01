A single blast will stop traffic in Columbia County Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT TWP – PennDOT says there will be blasting in Columbia County Friday that may cause a brief traffic stoppage along Route 4020 (Mount Pleasant Rd) in Mount Pleasant Twp, Columbia County.

A single blast will occur during the mid-afternoon on Mount Pleasant Rd between Millertown Rd and Schatz Road in association with the gas pipeline work that’s happening there. Although the work will be well off the road, traffic will be held up and controlled for several minutes during the blast.

PennDOT is asking motorists to be alert for stopped vehicles. For more information on this and any road project, you can go to 511PA.com. (Christopher Elio)