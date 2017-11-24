A shooting in Kulpmont has a man-hunt underway

KULPMONT – Kulpmont Police are in search of a Pottsville man who allegedly shot another man in the legs several times during a shooting at 1:45pm Thanksgiving Day. 19-year-old Dashawn Andrew Coward is being sought for shooting of Archie Moore, who was found on the 700 block of Walnut Street. Moore was found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police tell us Moore identified Coward as the shooter. Moore stated that Coward is the father of his step-daughter’s children and that contributed to the shooting. The police report states that several 9mm empty bullet casings were recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Dashawn Andrew Coward is described as a black male, approximately 5’7″, 165 pounds with dark -hair. Anyone with information that can be used to locate Coward please call Kulpmont PD at 570-373-1522 or 911.