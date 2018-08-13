A shooting death is under investigation in Union County

LEWISBURG – A shooting Sunday night in Kelly Township, Union County left one person dead around 11p.m. State police are currently involved in the investigation and aren’t releasing any other information. It happened in the area of Shelly Circle along Ziegler Drive. The Union County Coroner was summoned to the scene.

Local police responded from Buffalo Valley Regional, Milton, Watsontown, Mifflinburg and Point Township, the Union County Sheriff and their K-9. Volunteer fire departments from White Deer Township Fire Police responded to a location along Ziegler Road. We are trying to get some additional information on this incident Sunday night near Lewisburg.