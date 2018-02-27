UPDATE: Shamokin standoff Tuesday followed homicide Monday

UPDATE 3:29 p.m.:

SHAMOKIN – One man was shot by police and taken into custody after a standoff Tuesday, and another person was killed in a potentially related incident Monday night.

Most recently, about 5:30am, a standoff ended involving police and a suspect tentatively identified as Jose Colon. Stonington state police say SERT team members entered the apartment Colon was hiding, located at 131 W. Sunbury Street, and he was shot by police. He suffered a shotgun wound and was taken to Geisinger in Danville. Medical condition or treatment information remains unavailable.

No police were injured in the standoff which started just after midnight. The Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the available details and has preliminarily concluded the actions of troopers were justified.

As a result of the standoff, schools in and around Shamokin were delayed two hours, and several streets near the scene were closed. The standoff and a homicide Monday night are thought to related, but there has been no confirmation of that. The name of the person killed last night has not been released.

Along with state police and the state police SERT team, Shamokin police, Mount Carmel Township police and Mount Carmel Borough police responded.