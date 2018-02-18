A rare winter tornado in western PA: AP Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

PA Headlines 2/18/18

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Weather officials say it was a rare winter tornado that touched down in western Pennsylvania, and was an EF-1 packing wind gusts up to 105 mph. The National Weather Service also says the tornado that touched down in Uniontown at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday was the first tornado to strike the region in February since 1950. The Uniontown emergency management agency said after an initial assessment that 20 to 25 buildings had significant damage after the tornado, which traveled for two miles.

Several businesses were also damaged. Emergency management coordinator Greg Crossley says officials are trying to determine whether the damage will qualify for Small Business Administration loans, which require at least 25 properties with 40 percent or more uninsured loss. Power has been restored to many of the 3,000 homes and businesses affected.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. (AP) – Marion O’Malley is tending to a homicide case and dozens of other criminal matters as the lone prosecutor in her rural Pennsylvania county. Whether she has any legal right to do so is another matter. An unusual struggle for control of the district attorney’s office has landed in court, with the outcome likely to set a precedent that could ripple across most of the state’s 67 counties and, potentially, spur appeals by criminal defendants whose cases were handled by O’Malley.

The 54-year-old prosecutor, who took office Feb. 5, is squaring off against William Urbanski, 50, who briefly served as DA before a judge ruled him ineligible and installed O’Malley instead. Urbanski has filed suit to get the job back, asserting the judge misinterpreted the state’s residency requirement for district attorneys. The state Supreme Court could ultimately decide the case. Defense lawyers are watching.

Features

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Thousands of angry students, parents, teachers and neighbors of a Florida high school where 17 people were killed demanded Saturday that immediate action be taken on gun-control legislation, insisting they would not relent until their demands were met. The rally in downtown Fort Lauderdale gave a political outlet to the growing feelings of rage and mourning sparked by the carnage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Authorities say a former student who had been expelled, had mental health issues and been reported to law enforcement, used a legally purchased semi-automatic rifle to kill students and staff. “Because of these gun laws, people that I know, people that I love, have died, and I will never be able to see them again,” Delaney Tarr, a student at the school, told the crowd swamping the steps and courtyard at the federal courthouse.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides. Huddled in his newly opened office steps from the U.S. Capitol, Biden began a planning meeting for his new diplomacy center by addressing the elephant in the room. He said he was keeping his 2020 options open, considering it a real possibility.

Biden insisted he had made no decision, and didn’t need to yet, according to five people who either attended the meeting or were briefed on it by those who did. Biden also expressed interest in bringing those in the room onto his team if he decides to launch a campaign. At the same time, he gave them an out: There would be no hard feelings if they decided they were content in their current roles outside of government, said the people, who demanded anonymity to discuss a private meeting.

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake wants to spread the love, and he’s challenging his fans to do the same. The new video for the rap star’s single, “God’s Plan,” announces upfront that Drake gave away the $996,631 budget to film the clip. He’s been giving away money in Miami lately, including a $50,000 scholarship to a University of Miami student.

The video shows him surprising other Miami residents with wads of cash and going into a supermarket and announcing to customers that everything they want to buy is on him. Drake said on Instagram Saturday that he wanted fans to do something to bring joy to someone and to tag him with the details. He said he wants people to be nice to each other, even if only for 24 hours..

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK have a rare fall or winter weekend with a live Shikellamy sporting event, but we have CBS Sportsradio to fill in, and Penn State Basketball Sunday evening. We have the best show on the radio—Kim Komando—Saturday, and Meet the Press at noon Sunday with Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Nick Goepper has provided the first medal of the day for the United States at the Pyeongchang Games. Goepper grabbed silver in the ski slopestyle, four years after taking bronze at Sochi. He fared much better than teammate Gus Kenworthy, who failed to land any of his three runs and came in last.

Norway’s Oystein Braaten captured the gold medal.

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nana Foulland had 21 points and nine rebounds, Zach Thomas added 15 points and Bucknell held off Holy Cross 68-67 on Saturday as neither team made a field goal in overtime. Foulland’s dunk with 1:17 left in regulation put Bucknell in front until Jehyve Floyd made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 66. After Foulland missed an inside shot, Patrick Benzan of the Crusaders dribbled down the clock, curled off a high screen and missed a shot on a drive. This game was—and all Bucknell men’s basketball games are—on Eagle 107 (WEGH, 107.3FM).

In overtime, Bucknell took a timeout at 42.4 seconds before Thomas was short on a 3-pointer. Holy Cross worked the ball around and called a timeout with 9.1 seconds left. Benzan dribbled it off his foot, regained it and spun inside the 3-point arc for a fade-away shot that hit hard off backboard at the buzzer. Stephen Brown also scored 15 points for Bucknell (20-9, 14-2 Patriot League), which reached the 20-win mark for the 14th time in school history. Floyd had 18 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for Holy Cross (10-17, 7-9).

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bubba Watson has surged to the top of the leaderboard through three rounds of the PGA’s Genesis Open at Riviera. He opened with a tap-in for eagle and fired a 6-under 65 for a 10-under total, one shot ahead of Patrick Cantlay. Watson is a two-time winner at Riviera but hasn’t won in two years.

SATURDAY BOYS BASKETBALL=

Athens 65, Sayre Area 43

Northumberland Christian 41, Meadowbrook Christian 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Athens 47, Wellsboro 39

Northumberland Christian 45, Meadowbrook Christian 32

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash and fellow star point guard Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Ray Allen are among the 13 finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Maurice Cheeks and Chris Webber also made the cut, with the finalists announced Saturday morning as part of the NBA All-Star weekend.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final L.A. Kings 4 Buffalo 2 Final SO Anaheim 3 Minnesota 2 Final Ottawa 6 N-Y Rangers 3 Final Arizona 1 Edmonton 0 Final New Jersey 4 Tampa Bay 3 Final Vegas 6 Montreal 3 Final Pittsburgh 5 Toronto 3 Final Detroit 3 Nashville 1 Final Chicago 7 Washington 1 Final Vancouver 6 Boston 1 Final Florida 6 Calgary 3 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (2) Michigan St. 65 Northwestern 60 Final (3) Villanova 95 (4) Xavier 79 Final Baylor 59 (7) Texas Tech 57 Final (9) Gonzaga 81 Pepperdine 67 Final South Carolina 84 (10) Auburn 75 Final (13) Kansas 77 (20) West Virginia 69 Final (14) North Carolina 93 Louisville 76 Final (15) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73 Portland 61 Final Georgia 73 (18) Tennessee 62 Final Arkansas 94 (21) Texas A&M 75 Final Texas 77 (23) Oklahoma 66 Final (24) Nevada 93 Utah St. 87 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Team LeBron at Team Stephen 8:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Philadelphia at N-Y Rangers 12:00 p.m. Edmonton at Colorado 3:00 p.m. New Jersey at Carolina 5:00 p.m. Pittsburgh at Columbus 6:00 p.m. Toronto at Detroit 7:00 p.m. Florida at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m. Dallas at San Jose 8:00 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (19) Wichita St. at (5) Cincinnati 4:00 p.m. Penn St. at (6) Purdue 8:00 p.m. (8) Ohio St. at (22) Michigan 1:00 p.m. (12) Duke at (11) Clemson 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved