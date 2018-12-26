A rape case dating back to 1997 leads to 50 rape charges

MIFFLINBURG – State troopers say they’ve charged a Mifflinburg man with 50 counts of rape and various charges after he admitted raping a woman who has intellectual disabilities. State police say 65-year-old Stanley St. Clair Sr. confessed to raping the victim approximately twice per month between 1997 and 2009. St. Clair was arraigned and released on $150,000 bail.

Troopers say the case came to light when the victim, who is an adult female with intellectual disabilities, disclosed to a caseworker that she had been sexual assaulted. She reported that the incidents ceased nine years earlier. The incident in Union County is under continuing investigation by state police.