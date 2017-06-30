Sunbury Celebration Raffle hopes to raise thousands

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Celebration is an annual 4-day event that is held in mid-July and it has a many great activities for the whole family to enjoy. The Celebration has a larger purpose though says Dan Saxton, Coordinator of the celebration raffle, “Sunbury Celebration is a 4-day event, to help raise funds to provide free and low cost activities for area youth and their families.”

The Sunbury Celebration for this year will have a family fun night at the Oppenheimer Playground, a day of swimming at the Sunbury Youth and Community Center, a Soap Box Derby, and a full day street fair at the David L Persing Recreational area on North 4th Street with activities for the kids all day, and fireworks at night.

One of the most exciting parts of the Sunbury Celebration over the past three years has been the Celebration Raffle. This year, they are raffling a 2017 Ford F150 XLT. The donation for a raffle ticket is $100, and they can be purchased at CelebrationRaffle.com or you can call 570-274-5010. Entries received before August 31, 2017 are eligible for a $500 early bird drawing. The drawing for the truck will be on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 8pm at the Rescue Hose Company in Sunbury. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Sunbury Celebration.

For a full list of Sunbury Celebration activities, go to their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sunburycelebration/, or WKOK.com.

The Sunbury Celebration

*Thursday, July 6th, 5-8pm

Family Fun Night

Oppenheimer Pleasure Grounds

Second St.

Door Prizes, games, free hot dogs while supplies last

*Friday, July 7th, 7:30-9:00pm

Free Splash Hop

Sunbury Community Pool, 570-286-1441

1200 Memorial Drive

Music and Swimming

Free hot dogs while supplies last

*Saturday, July 8th

Celebration

David L. Persing Recreation Area

4th Street

Youth Baseball Tournaments 9am

Food Vendors – Crafters – Games beginning at 9am

THE AREA’S BEST FIREWORKS AT DUSK!!

*Sunday, July 9

Soap Box Derby

Age and weight restrictions

$1.00 Registration fee

1000 block of Market of Street

Registration begins at 9:00am and goes to 10:30am

Racing begins at 11am

Registrations forms can be picked up in the City Clerk’s Office, 225 Market Street during regular business hours.