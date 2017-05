SHAMOKIN – A racially tinged incident involving a machete has a man in jail. Coal Township police tell us 28-year-old Christopher Fry of Lancaster is charged with simple assault and other charges.

They say he was waving a machete around Thursday after a confrontation with another man. Fry, who is black, said a black person will get arrested for this, while a white man would not. He said some other harassing remarks as well, according to police. He’s jailed, $20,000 bail.