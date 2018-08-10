A priest, with local service in his past, named in lawsuit

HARRISBURG – A priest who served at St. Pius X church in Selinsgrove is at the center of a new lawsuit filed against leaders of the Harrisburg diocese of the Roman Catholic church. Pennlive reports, the plaintiff, who is a former altar boy who now lives in Maryland, filed the lawsuit in Dauphin County court.

John Doe is alleging that the bishop at the time, William Keeler, failed to protect children with full knowledge that the priest, John Allen, was accused of child sexual assault. The abuse was said to have happened at a church in Dauphin County in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Pennlive reports Allen was ordained in 1970, and by the mid-1980s was the subject of other child-sex accusations while serving at the St. Pius X parish in Selinsgrove. No further details on the St. Pius X allegations are mentioned in the suit.

Allen is one of the priests on the diocese’ list of 72 priests and others, who were accused of the sexual abuse of children. In the report, Allen is accused of multiple counts of child sexual abuse, he is no longer serving as a priest.