A preliminary hearing for an accused killer in Columbia County

Anthony Franklin was in the Columbia County Courthouse for court

BLOOMSBURG – A man accused of killing his son-in-law in Columbia County is now awaiting criminal trial in Bloomsburg. 75-year-old Anthony ‘Rocco’ Franklin was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of magistrate Doug Brewer in the Columbia County Courthouse Monday. He chose instead to waive his right to the hearing and sent the case directly to court.

Franklin is accused being part of the shooting of Frank Spencer in 2012. His hearing Monday was being held in the courthouse because of the anticipated number of witnesses, and media. Arrest papers say Franklin and his daughter, Maria Sanutti-Spencer, were in on the killing in 2012. Sanutti Spencer was convicted of first degree murder last year and is serving a life prison term.

Magistrate Brewer arraigned Franklin last month after the defendant was extradited from Argentina where police say he had been hiding out. He was taken into custody in Buenos Aires in 2014.