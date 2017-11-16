A political group will petition Cong. Barletta to drop ‘FAIR’

UNDATED – Current Pennsylvania U.S. Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazelton) has been a long time advocate of immigration reform in the U.S…but some citizens are trying to stop him.

The group Anthracite Unite is leading gatherings with concerned citizens across Pennsylvania Friday against Barletta. It’s calling for him to resign from the National Advisory Board of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, known as FAIR. FAIR is a Southern Poverty Law Center-designated hate group.

More than 1,000 people have signed the petition so far. The group says, this Friday, the petition will be circulated at the former Northumberland County prison site, then they’ll march to the Congressman’s office at Front and Arch Streets. This will take place at 3 p.m. Find more info at anthraciteunite.com.

The Congressman has previously said he has no intention of dropping out of the group, and they are not a ‘hate’ group. (Matt Catrillo)