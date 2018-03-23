A police officer was injured when a man with a gun was subdued

Home
SUNBURY – An officer was injured and a man with a gun was taken into custody this morning in Sunbury.  No details are being disclosed yet, but the 1 a.m. incident resulted in a Northumberland police officer being injured. The precise nature and severity of the injury is not known yet but the injury is considered minor.

The man who was reported with a gun around 1 a.m., was subdued and he’ll be arraigned on criminal charges today.  No additional information is out yet, we are trying to get additional information on this Sunbury incident.

