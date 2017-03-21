A panel discussion about Obamacare and its future

NORTHUMBERLAND – A newly formed healthcare coalition held a meeting Monday to talk about the Affordable Care Act and 150 people attended. The Health of the Valley Coalition hosted the event at the Front Street Station in Northumberland and discussed the ACA and its future. One of the panel members was Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay of Sunbury Community Hospital.

She says educating yourself about the Affordable Care Act is a necessity, “I think it’s the key to the public really making conscious decisions about their health care. Unfortunately, micommunication, miseducation, and misunderstanding has led us to where we are and i’m fearful for the health of the community. I think education is key.”

Rager-Kay also said the media has a hand in the confusion about the Affordable Care Act, “Misinformation is not being put out there. It’s just not everything is being put out there. You know, if people choose to watch a certain news station or listen to a certain radio station, they may get a biased opinion unfortunately and you need to dig deeper than that.”

She added, “I think there is such confusion around what the Affordable Care Act is, what the repeal potentially could be and I think misconception has led to confusion and anger towards the government, so nobody want’s any type of government regulation.”

Other members of the panel included Kendra Aucker, President/CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital and Dr. A. Joseph Layon, the Director of Critical Care, at Geisinger Medical Center.

The new group, the Health of the Valley Coalition, has a Facebook page with more information on upcoming discussions. (Ali Stevens)