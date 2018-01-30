 A pair of water mainbreaks in Mifflinburg borough

MIFFLINBURG – Residents in the Mifflinburg borough are without water this morning. The Mifflinburg Borough office tells WKOK two water main-breaks took place – one overnight at 2:15 a.m. and another at 6:30 a.m. Borough residents received a phone call about the water main break and all residents are under a boil water advisory. Th borough office says both breaks occurred at the west end of town at the Industrial Park.

The borough office also says the Mifflinburg School District is affected and has been notified. The school district is currently operating on a two-hour-delay due to winter weather. No other announcement has come from the school district. We’ll have more updates when they are available.