A packed house at the Weis Center for Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper fills the Weis Center at Bucknell for a talk on politics and the world

LEWISBURG – The news media is part of the problem and part of the solution…so said renowned journalist and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. The 49-year-old host of ‘Anderson Cooper 360’ spoke to 1,200 people Tuesday at the Weis Center at Bucknell.

Cooper reflected on the quality of life for most people in the world today, saying life for humans is the best it’s ever been. He said there are fewer wars, we’re living longer, and fewer kids are dying what he called easily preventable ‘stupid deaths,’ and our literacy rate is now 85%.

He noted that only 21% of the world’s population lives in extreme poverty and the ‘power of the individual is greater than ever.’ He lamented though, that in many cases, the media still dwells on that which separates us, instead of focusing on what bonds us together.

Saying he never intended to be a TV anchor, he encouraged the students to ‘follow your bliss,’ a term his mother used to describe someone who follows their passion in their life’s work. He said he is always pleased to see, in the worst of places (in the worst of situations), you still see the best in people, you still see our humanity.