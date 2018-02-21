A new ruling could help protect the Susquehanna River

SELINSGROVE – The local environmental group, Rivertown Coalition is hosting a meeting Thursday night (February 22) to discuss a recent settlement with the DEP and what it means to the water quality of the Susquehanna River.

A recent settlement with the DEP is making 10 coal-powered plants in the state have to obtain tighter water permits to reduce toxic releases into streams in rivers. Two of the plants on the list are on the Susquehanna River, Montour Power, and Brunner Island. Pollutants from burning coal like mercury, and lead can affect drinking water to millions of Valley residents downstream and impair fish and wildfire along the river and in the Chesapeake Bay.

Patrick Grenter, PA Sierra Club will discuss what the ruling means and what you can do to get involved. The meeting will be held at the Snyder County East Building in Selinsgrove at 7pm. For more information please email rivertowncoalition@EmbarqMail.org.