A Needy Family Fund Story

By Eric Pehowic

Betty Davis, of Sunbury, turned to the Needy Family Fund again for help this holiday season after having not worked for a year.

Davis, who had surgery on Black Friday, said “I’m just trying to take care of myself, doing physical therapy so I can get back to work.

“It’s been a rough road,” she said.

Davis — who has four children and two of them living at home, ages 14 and 17 — picked up her food items from the Salvation Army program Wednesday in Sunbury.

She had participated in the Needy Family Fund, hearing about it through word of mouth, years ago when her children were younger.

Davis’ sister reminded her of the opportunity again this year.

“I heard about it through my sister,” Davis said. “She works for the Salvation Army, ringing the bell for them at winter time.”

The Needy Family Fund has been held since 1987 and is sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank along with the Degenstein Foundation. It has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to help the less fortunate in the area. The Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury administer the program.

This year’s goal is $100,000. Today’s total is $67,311.80, thanks to $1,360.00. There were also $50.00 in anonymous donations.

Checks payable to the fund can be mailed to or dropped off at the BB&T Bank, at 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA, 17801 or its branches or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vfFamily2017.