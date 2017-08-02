A nearly half million dollar loss in Snyder County fire

MIDDLEBURG— A state police fire marshal estimates losses in a house fire Tuesday will be about $400,000. According to state police fire marshal, the cause of the house fire in Franklin Township, Snyder County is still undetermined.

The fire at 12395 Route 104 is still under investigation because the part of the house that the fire started in is inaccessible. The origin of the fire was found to be in the bedroom or attached bathroom at the northwest corner of the second floor.

A family of six lived in the home, Mark and Jackie Lenig and their four children. The fire has destroyed their home and possessions.