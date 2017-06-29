PD: Teen charged after severe assault in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN — A nasty assault at the Community Park in Watsontown has a juvenile facing charges Wednesday. Charges have been filed against a juvenile stemming from an altercation that took place on June 27 at the Community Park. Watsontown police allege that the Watsontown juvenile kicked another kid multiple times while the kid was on the ground.

The juvenile also allegedly hit another juvenile with a metal wrench and made threats towards their families. The juvenile was charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault, and a summary count of harassment.

The juvenile’s name is not being disclosed due to his age. (Christopher Elio)