A motorist fell asleep at the wheel—and caused Route 11 wreck

SHAMOKIN DAM— WKOK now has some of the details on the Route 11 crash that blocked the highway near Shamokin Dam Monday. State police tell us the accident happened around 8 am when 31-year-old Joyce Martin of Selinsgrove was travelling south on Route 11 and they say she fell asleep at the wheel.

Her vehicle went off the right side of the roadway hit an embankment, then traveled into the northbound lane hit the trailer of a tractor-trailer. After impact, state police say the trailer hit guardrails.

Martin had to be extricated from her vehicle and was taken to Geisinger—no condition or medical treatment information is available from the medical center. The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Route 11 was closed for about three hours this morning, and a PennDOT crew was at the scene for most of the afternoon making guardrail repairs.