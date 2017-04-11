A meeting of the minds at Congressman’s Selinsgrove office

SELINSGROVE – There was an impromptu meeting of the minds at Congressman Tom Marino’s (R-10th, Cogan Station) office in Selinsgrove on Monday afternoon. More than a dozen members of the West End Progressives went to the office to discuss the importance of Marino holding a town hall meeting for constituents to voice their concerns.

Coordinator Sharon Koppel says they were met by members of the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives when they arrived in front of the building. Progressive’s members introduced themselves to the Marino supporters and despite differing opinions, Koppel says both groups respectfully gathered and engaged in productive discussion.

She says the conservative’s organization shared that they too had not seen the Congressman since last November. The two groups discussed having Marino attend a town hall meeting hosted by the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives and the West End Progressives. Marino has not yet responded to requests from the organizations on a town hall meeting. (Ali Stevens)