A man was raped in Sunbury, according to police

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man has been arrested, charged in the alleged weekend rape of a man in Sunbury. Police say the incident happened when 47-year-old Oscar Tiebout when to a home to buy drugs, and raped the victim. According to court papers, the victim said a previous injury prevented the victim from fending off the attack or fleeing.

Tiebout, of Miller Street in Sunbury, was arrested by officer Bradley Slack. The defendant is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault. He’s in the Snyder County Prison and will be arraigned later on the rape charges.