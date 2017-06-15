A man wanted for theft in New York City, busted in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A man who lives on Fairmont Avenue in Sunbury is being charged with being a fugitive from justice, he’s wanted in New York City. 27-year-old Ramone Lorenzo is being held in the Centre County Prison accused of being a wanted person on a charge of grand larceny in New York City.

He was picked up Wednesday night after he was found to be the center of a theft case at the Sunbury Community Hospital. No charges were filed in that theft allegation. Lorenzo was arraigned in front of magistrate Ben Apfelbaum and is being held on $10,000 bail pending extradition to New York.