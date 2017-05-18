A man serious, a man fair after pair of motorcycle crashes

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY– A man is in fair condition, another serious after separate motorcycle crashes in Northumberland County Wednesday afternoon. State Police say the first one happened around 4:00 p.m. in East Cameron Township.

The motorcyclist, 30-year-old Kenneth Kimmel of Ashland is in fair condition at Geisinger Medical Center. He was traveling on Upper Road and was hit by a car driven by 32-year-old Alicia Varney of Shamokin. She was entering the road from a driveway. Varney and a young child in her car were not injured . Varney was wearing a seatbelt and the child was in a child safety seat. Kimmel was not wearing a helmet.

The second accident happened just before 8:00 Wednesday night on Plum Creek Road in Rockefeller Township. 47-year-old Joseph Dannheimer of Shamokin is in serious condition at Geisinger after he lost control of his motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet. (Chad Hershberger)