A man serious, a man fair after pair of motorcycle crashes

Ali Stevens |

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY– A man is in fair condition, another serious after separate motorcycle crashes in Northumberland County Wednesday afternoon.  State Police say the first one happened around 4:00 p.m. in East Cameron Township.

 

The motorcyclist, 30-year-old Kenneth Kimmel of Ashland is in fair condition at Geisinger Medical Center.  He was traveling on Upper Road and was hit by a car driven by 32-year-old Alicia Varney of Shamokin.  She was entering the road from a driveway.  Varney and a young child in her car were not injured .  Varney was wearing a seatbelt and the child was in a child safety seat.   Kimmel was not wearing a helmet.

 

The second accident happened just before 8:00 Wednesday  night on Plum Creek Road in Rockefeller Township.  47-year-old Joseph Dannheimer of Shamokin is in serious condition at Geisinger after he lost control of his motorcycle.  He was wearing a helmet.  (Chad Hershberger)

