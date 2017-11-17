A man from Middleburg died in an accident Thursday

ROCKVIEW – State troopers at Rockview are out with details on Thursday’s fatal crash, just west of the RB Winter State Park—a man from Union County died in that accident.

It happened on Route 192 around 4pm, a man from Middleburg died when his vehicle went off the road in Miles Township, Centre County. Troopers say 24-year-old Andres Valencia died in the wreck. They say he had accidently driven onto shoulder of the road, then spun out of control while trying to get back on the road. His vehicle flipped over, hit trees, and caught fire.

Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Mifflinburg volunteer fire and rescue crews were on the scene with Miles Township Fire Department and other responders.