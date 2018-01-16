A local serial rape case is headed to criminal court

MILTON – An accused serial rapist, facing a series rape, and kidnapping and attempted kidnapping charges, is now on the criminal court trial list in Northumberland County. 43-year-old John Kurtz of Shamokin is facing charges stemming from alleged crimes over a five year period. He is being held on $1.5 million bail.

A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday in the courtroom of Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl, but Kurtz waived his right to the hearing. That sends the case directly to court. Kurtz will next face a formal criminal court arraignment. Kurtz is a correctional officer at SCI Coal Township and was arrested at the state prison about four weeks ago.

State troopers had help from the FBI as they conducted a complex investigation involving surveillance, wiretaps and use of DNA evidence. Kurtz is facing dozens of charges related to the rape or attempted rape of three women. The Northumberland County District Tony Matulewicz told WKOK that additional charges are likely. (Matt Catrillo)