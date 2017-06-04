A loaded PennDOT dump truck flipped over Friday

NORTHUMBERLAND – A loaded PennDOT dump truck flipped over on Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County Friday afternoon…the driver wasn’t hurt. The accident happened around 1pm just west of Spruce Hollow Road.

Police tell us the 10-wheel dump truck went over an embankment and rolled over. The driver, who police aren’t identifying, was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t hurt. A detour was in place for about two hours while the truck was uprighted. No charges have been filed in the PennDOT truck accident in the Northumberland area Friday.