SHAMOKIN – A Lancaster County man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle on Route 125 in Northumberland County Friday. State police say 54-year-old David Heidig of New Holland lost control of his bike and slid off of the roadway about 4pm.

Heidig is listed in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Troopers say he crashed on Route 125 and was discovered along the roadway. (Christopher Elio)