A horse contracted the West Nile virus in Union County

UNION COUNTY – A horse in the Valley has tested positive for West Nile Virus. In the latest report from the Pennsylvania West Nile Control Program, an the horse in Union County tested positive for the virus. It’s the first veterinary positive reported this year in the Valley.

Some mosquitoes in each of The Valley counties have tested positive for West Nile virus, but there have been no human cases in our area. One human case was reported in Allegheny County last week.

DEP says the prevalence of mosquitoes and the West Nile virus will rise sharply this year because of flooding which occurred in most parts of the state. Local residents are encouraged to check for standing water on their property and to wear a DEET based bug spray.