A home was destroyed by fire in the Watsontown area

WATSONTOWN – There was a rescue from a home that caught fire Monday night in the Watsontown area. No one was hurt but reports from the scene indicate a fire fighter saved one person who was trapped in the blaze.

The fire destroyed a home in the Watsontown area Monday night. The house was located north of the borough, along Route 405 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Union County Communications tells us the fire was about 9:40pm near Freeman Road.

Volunteers responded from the Warrior Run company, Milton, White Deer Township, William Cameron, Turbot Township, Montgomery and Muncy. There were several minor injuries to people at the scene and a family pet was also injuried at the scene of the blaze near Watsontown.