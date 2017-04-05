A home is destroyed by fire in Middleburg

Photo courtesy of Tony Bendele photography

MIDDLEBURG — A two-alarm fire destroyed a home on Route 104 in Middleburg Tuesday night. The fire started just before 8 p.m. at 12540 Route 104, home of Connie and Jerry Stock.

The fire spread quickly and engulfed the home in flames. Everything was destroyed. The fire could be seen for miles. The home is located in a wooded area off of Route 104.

The investigation continues to determine how the fire started and a state police fire marshal will be on the scene today. Crews from Beavertown, Freeburg, Fremont, Mifflinburg, Penns Creek and Shamokin Dam assisted Middleburg firefighters at the scene. (Ali Stevens)