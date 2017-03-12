A high speed chase ends in an arrest on I-80

BLOOMSBURG – State troopers don’t say how fast the speeds were but they say they busted their suspect after a high speed chase on Interstate 80. Troopers at Bloomsburg tell us they arrested a man from New Jersey after he tried to get away from police.

25-year-old Mohammad Hammad is being charged with fleeing and eluding police. They say the pursuit happened Wednesday about 9pm on Interstate 80 westbound near the Buckhorn exit. They say he led police on a 10-mile pursuit before he was stopped and charged.