A gas station robbery reported in Milton Wednesday

MILTON – Milton police say you may be able to help them solve a robbery that happened at a gas station Wednesday evening. A photo of the suspect is posted on Milton’s PD’s Facebook page and we have the image posted at WKOK.com.

They say around 6:30pm, a man robbed the business at 543 North Front Street; they say they suspect got away with some cash and fled in the area at the rear of the store. Milton police, along with Watsontown and Buffalo Valley Regional police responded.

The suspect is described as a tall light skinned male wearing a dark colored hoodie under a sheer black leather jacket, blue jeans, blue knit gloves, and blue Adidas sneakers with white stripes. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 570/742-8757, or message them privately on Facebook.