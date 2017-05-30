A free concert in Lewisburg Wednesday night

LEWISBURG – Wednesday night, the Sophomore Class of Lewisburg High School will be putting on a concert at Hufnagle Park to raise money for several programs to benefit the school and specifically the Class of 2019.

Nick Jacobson, President of the class says the concert is designed to bring the community together, “The concert is a chance for students and community members to come together, have a little fun, and hopefully everyone will come out of it a little more respectful and a little more educated.”

Lewisburg High School teacher Van Wagner will be performing his music that spotlights the environmental history of Central Pennsylvania. Garden Party is a cover band that’s made up of Lewisburg High School seniors, and they will be opening the show by playing Indie/Folk songs.

Jacobson says the Sophomore Class is doing a lot to better the community around them, “Currently we’re trying to mobilize not just our class, but the other three classes at the high school, to counteract some intolerant messages that have been present in our school through social media this past year.”

The concert is free to the public, but there will be fundraising through a bake sale and canisters for donations. The show starts at 7pm. (Christopher Elio)