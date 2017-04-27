A food drive for the Milton Bicentennial

MILTON– A part of Milton’s Bicentennial celebration, a food drive to benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is planned for next month. The community-wide service project will be held from May 1st through May 15th.
Central PA Chamber C-E-O Bruce Smith says they are trying to get broad support for this project and make it easy for everyone to participate.
To register for the Bicentennial Service Project, contact the Central PA Chamber office. Or, if you’d like to make a contribution to the food bank, you can visit milton2017.com. (Chad Hershberger)