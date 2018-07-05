A flood watch is posted for The Valley

STATE COLLEGE – The National Weather Service has a flood watch in effect in all of the Central Susquehanna Valley. The watch means conditions are favorable for localized or urban flooding when we receive more heavy rains.
There was some localized flooding Wednesday when storms moved over the Valley late in the afternoon. 1/3 inch, to 1-inch rainfall amounts were reported. AccuWeather says we hit 91 degrees on the 4th of July.
|Alert:
|…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING…
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria,
Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton,
Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northern
Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland,
Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern
Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Union.
* From noon EDT today through Friday morning
* Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and become
widespread later today and tonight. Some of these storms could
produce very heavy rainfall while moving slowly. The ground in
many places is wet from spotty heavy rainfall over the past few
days, and this could lead to flash flooding.