A flood watch is posted for The Valley

MORNING…

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania,

including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria,

Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton,

Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northern

Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland,

Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern

Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Union.

* From noon EDT today through Friday morning

* Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and become

widespread later today and tonight. Some of these storms could

produce very heavy rainfall while moving slowly. The ground in

many places is wet from spotty heavy rainfall over the past few

days, and this could lead to flash flooding.