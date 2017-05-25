A first at Shikellamy high, a ‘’Medal of Heroism’ award

SUNBURY –A ninth-grader at Shikellamy High School has received the highest honor a JROTC cadet can receive. 16-year old Felicity Bower received the Medal of Heroism award. Wednesday morning she told school board members, and her fellow ROTC officers, she was shocked to find out that she was being honored for simply doing what she thought she should do.

Sunbury Mayor David Persing, Police captain Steve Bennick, and JROTC Senior Army Instructor Joe Walsh were in attendance as Bower, a JROTC cadet, received the award.

Bower received the award after she helped a 3-year old who was missing and wandering around the Sunbury in April. Bower was one of the first people to see the child and spoke with him. She got him to take her to his house where police were called and they took over from there. (Christopher Elio)