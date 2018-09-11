A fire station donation scam

LEWISBURG— A Union County fire department is not currently soliciting funds, despite letters that have been sent out from out-of-state. The William Cameron Engine Company in Lewisburg announced they are currently NOT engaged in a fundraising letter campaign.

The fire company was notified over the weekend a donation letter was received by a local resident from the Volunteer Fire Alliance in Topeka, Kansas. It was titled “Lewisburg Area Volunteer Firefighter Drive.

Firefighters say this is a scam and their company is not associated with the firefighter alliance mentioned in the letter. They add to be skeptical of donation letters that do not list the name and contact number of your local fire department.