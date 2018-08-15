A fire safety camp in Montour County

DANVILLE – The ninth annual fire safety camp was held recently in Montour County. Students from across the county got a chance to learn just what it’s like to be a firefighter. They learned from putting on the turnout gear, using the thermal imaging camera, and crawling around in smoky conditions.

The camp is for those ages 6 to 14 and the hope is that it will lead to more volunteer fire fighters joining local fire companies. In Pennsylvania, you can join a fire company and start training at age 14. On the final day of the camp, students used the fire hoses and the graduation activities include a water battle.