A few injured in Rush Twp. multi-vehicle wreck

ELYSBURG – Several people were injured in a three vehicle crash on Route 54 Monday afternoon in Rush Township, Northumberland County. The accident happened just after 2:30 p.m. just west of Kaboodle Road. 28-year-old Duane Winnie of Mount Carmel was entering Elysburg road when he side swiped another vehicle.

That driver veered left into the oncoming lane to avoid Winnie, but struck another car head-on. All three vehicles suffered disabling damage. State Police say several people were transported to Geisinger Medical Center with minor injuries. Winnie was charged with a traffic violation after that wreck. Troopers said seat belts were used by everyone in the crash, and a child was in a safety seat.