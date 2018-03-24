Several hundred gather in Lewisburg for “March of Our Lives”

LEWISBURG – It was a somber remembrance for people who lost their lives to gun violence, but a bigger call for gun control in America…About 200 people gathered along Market Street in Lewisburg Saturday to join in the national movement, “March of Our Lives.” During the gathering on Market Street, victims of gun violence were remembered and uplifting songs were sung. Then at 2 p.m., church bells along Third Street rang for five minutes as the march began.

https://twitter.com/MCatrillo/status/977607857557434368

One marcher was Lewisburg resident Gary Hardcastle, a member of the Valley Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America Chapter, and a current Bloomsburg University Professor, “For the first time in my life, I’ve been faced with the prospect of seriously considering an active shooter in my classroom on the campus, and that changes the educational process in ways that undermine it and change what I think I free society is. Guns are just not part of the way that people solve problems, and I’m fighting for that.”

Another marcher, Lewisburg resident Ashley Baker, expressed her emotional concern about gun control as a mother, “It’s really terrifying the thought that we’re raising a child in a country where these things can happen in an unchecked way, and it frightens me all the time the thought of sending her to school to a place where she can be vulnerable.”

Marchers walked to the Beaver Memorial Church in Lewisburg for more remarks and instructions on how to contact Valley lawmakers. A ‘sibling march’ demonstration also took place in Bloomsburg as part of the “March of Our Lives” movement.