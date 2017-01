NORTHUMBERLAND – The Priestley Library’s Countdown to Noon was a big success with a few hundred people attending. The oxygen atom was dropped at noon in King Street Park in front of a large crowd.

There were also plenty of family friendly activities at the library, Christ United Methodist Church and the Masonic Building. Events included stories, experiments, music and crafts. The idea came about to have a New Year’s Eve celebration that the entire family could take part in. (Ali Stevens)