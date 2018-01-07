A few church services in the Valley cancelled due to cold

SUNBURY— The bitterly cold temperatures continue today in the Valley, but relief is on its way tomorrow. The Penns Valley Airport recorded overnight lows right around -3 degrees with a wind-chill at -2 degrees.

It looks like we may have made it through the coldest temperatures of the weekend with todays high at 20 degrees with a AccuWeather RealFeel of 16 degrees. The wind will also die down today making feel a little bit warmer with gust only reaching 9 mph. Today’s record low was set back in 2014 at -4 degrees.

Due to the cold, a few churches have cancelled their services for this morning. St. Mark Episcopal church, Northumberland,

Christ Episcopal church, Milton,

New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, Lewisburg

Christ United Methodist Church, Northumberland,

Montandon United Methodist Church, Montandon,

Emmanuel Evangelical Congregational church, Trevorton,

Bethany Evangelical Congregational church, Sunbury, will not be holding service today.

Additionally the emergency winter shelter Shamokin/Coal Township Senior Action Center, 821 W. Chestnut St. is open until Monday for anyone seeking refuge from the cold. Find all Winternet updates at WKOK.com