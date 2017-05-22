Home
A drugged driver stopped in Watsontown

Ali Stevens | |

Correction, Wilkes-Barre woman involved in arrest.

WATSONTOWN – Authorities say a Wilkes-Barre woman was found driving under the influence of heroin, vicodin, klonopin and marijuana after being stopped for a speeding violation. The incident occurred earlier this month on Dickson Avenue in Watsontown.

 

Police found 22-year old Nadine Blihar of Wilkes-Barre, driving under the influence of the multiple controlled substances, and was in possession of the drugs. A passenger, 35-year-old Todd Derr, of Montgomery, was also found to be in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

 

Blihar is charged with three counts of DUID, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several traffic offenses, including driving without a license. Derr is charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia. Charges have been filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton. (Matt Catrillo)

 

